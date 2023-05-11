Register
World’s most valuable clubs: Where Liverpool & Everton rank compared to Man City, Man Utd & others — gallery

Liverpool and Everton are among nine Premier League team listed in the top 50 richest football clubs.

By Georgia Goulding , Toby Bryant
Published 11th May 2023, 14:55 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 17:18 BST

As well as being one of the most popular sports to follow, football is also the richest sport on the planet. With the seemingly endless stream of money on the transfer market and the millions tabled in sponsorships and broadcast deals, not to mention prize money, it’s easy to see why.

But in the world’s richest sport, which teams top the tower? Sportico has put together a list of the top 50 richest football clubs in the world and combined, they are worth a total of $73 billion (£58bn). Absolutely eye-watering, gasp-inducing stuff.

We’ve listed the full 50 teams and it’s no surprise to see quite a few Premier League outfits in there, including Liverpool and their Merseyside rivals Everton. Take a look and see where both sides are ranked in the world’s richest clubs, and how they compare to others in England’s top flight, Europe, and the rest of the world.

New York Red Bulls has a 2023 valuation of £416 million.

1. 50 - New York Red Bulls

New York Red Bulls has a 2023 valuation of £416 million.

SS Lazio has a 2023 valuation of £420 million.

2. 49 - SS Lazio

SS Lazio has a 2023 valuation of £420 million.

Sevilla has a 2023 valuation of £424 million.

3. 48 - Sevilla

Sevilla has a 2023 valuation of £424 million.

Chicago Fire has a 2023 valuation of £424 million.

4. 47 - Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire has a 2023 valuation of £424 million.

