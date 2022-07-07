Serge Gnabry has been linked with a switch to Liverpool.

Serge Gnabry would be a ‘good fit’ for Liverpool - but it would be ‘madness’ having six top-class forwards.

That’s according to Steve McManaman amid speculation over the Bayern Munich winger.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gnabry is into the final year of his contract at the Bundesliga giants.

He’s been linked with a return to the Premier League - and reports have suggested he has held talks with the Reds.

While McManaman has no doubt that Gnabry would improve Liverpool’s squad, he’s unsure how Jurgen Klopp would then keep the likes of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino happy.

What’s been said

Speaking to horseracing.net, the former Reds midfielder said: “I think Liverpool could accommodate Serge Gnabry. He offers something a bit different, he offers pace.

“He’s shown he’s more of a winger than Salah is, because Mo likes to cut in from the right and get on his left. Gnabry more so as in he’ll drop the shoulder like a typical old-school orthodox winger.

“So I think they could accommodate him from a playing point of view but again having six forwards would be madness. Sometimes it just causes more problems than you need, and Liverpool’s squad is big enough when everybody is fit and well, and if it stays like that, you probably don’t need any more players.

“That’s the thing in the end, ideally, as a manager, you’d want 36 internationals in your squad, but when you can only pick 11 every week, it’s harder because everyone gets unhappy.

“I think Serge Gnabry is a great player and when I’ve seen him at Bayern Munich I think he’s expectational. They’ve got Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sané and other players and I think at times he just feels as if he’s not loved and he is.