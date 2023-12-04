'Wow' - FSG partner sends 'beautiful' Liverpool message after Fulham victory
Liverpool earned a 4-3 win against Fulham in the Premier League at Anfield.
Linza Pizzuti, the wife of Fenway Sports Group principal owner John Henry, celebrated Liverpool's 'rollercoaster' victory over Fulham.
The Reds earned a 4-3 triumph in what proved to be a pulsating Anfield clash. Liverpool led twice in the first half through a Bernd Leno own goal from Trent Alexander-Arnold's free-kick and a magnificent Alexis Mac Allister strike. They were both cancelled out by Harry Wilson and Kenny Tete before half-time and then Fulham took the lead in the 80th minute through Bobby De Cordova-Reid's header.
However, there was to be more late drama, with Jurgen Klopp's side rallying to maintain their perfect home record this season. Wataru Endo came off the bench to bag the equaliser before Alexander-Arnold whipped home a shot to deliver Liverpool all three points.
Pizzuti, who is a FSG partner, reacted to the triumph on Instagram. She said: "Wow. What a roller coaster of a match. But Anfield held and Liverpool kept all 3 points. Beautiful brace by Trent, and a goal each by Endo and Ale Mac for the 4-3 win."