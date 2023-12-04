'Wow' - FSG partner sends 'beautiful' Liverpool message after Fulham victory

Liverpool earned a 4-3 win against Fulham in the Premier League at Anfield.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Linza Pizzuti, the wife of Fenway Sports Group principal owner John Henry, celebrated Liverpool's 'rollercoaster' victory over Fulham.

The Reds earned a 4-3 triumph in what proved to be a pulsating Anfield clash. Liverpool led twice in the first half through a Bernd Leno own goal from Trent Alexander-Arnold's free-kick and a magnificent Alexis Mac Allister strike. They were both cancelled out by Harry Wilson and Kenny Tete before half-time and then Fulham took the lead in the 80th minute through Bobby De Cordova-Reid's header.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, there was to be more late drama, with Jurgen Klopp's side rallying to maintain their perfect home record this season. Wataru Endo came off the bench to bag the equaliser before Alexander-Arnold whipped home a shot to deliver Liverpool all three points.