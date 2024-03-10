Manager Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield on March 10, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp is adamant that Liverpool should have been awarded a second penalty in the dying embers of the 1-1 draw against Manchester City.

The Premier League title battle ended honours even after an enthralling Anfield encounter. It means that Arsenal now lead the table on goal difference ahead of the Reds, both on 64 points, with City a point adrift.

The visitors took the lead in the 23rd minute through a well-worked corner that John Stones finished. But Liverpool were back level on 50 minutes when Alexis Mac Allister scored from the penalty spot after Darwin Nunez had been fouled goalkeeper Ederson.

However, the Reds felt they should have had another spot-kick in stoppage-time when Mac Allister went down from a challenge by Jeremy Doku. However, referee Michael Oliver did not award a foul and a VAR check agreed with the on-field verdict.

But Klopp was left baffled by the decision. The Liverpool boss told the BBC: "It was 100% penalty. They will find an explanation. It was 100% foul in all areas of the pitch and probably a yellow card.

"All the people with iPads around me were 'wow, clear'. Maybe they can hide behind the phrase it is not clear and obvious.