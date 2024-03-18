Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp salutes the Liverpool fans after the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford on March 17, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Liverpool will not suffer a mental hangover from their heartbreaking FA Cup exit.

The Reds' dreams of winning four trophies this season have come to an end as they fell to a 4-3 extra-time loss at the hands of bitter rivals Manchester United.

The quarter-final showdown at Old Trafford will go down as a classic and one Liverpool may rue they didn't come out on top of. The visitors fell behind after 10 minutes when Scott McTominay bagged for United but flipped the game in its head moments before half-time through goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mo Salah.

Liverpool were by far the better team in the second period but could not make their dominance nor make their chances count. And three minutes before full-time they were punished as Antony bagged United's equaliser to take the encounter into extra-time.

Harvey Elliott put the Reds ahead again in the 105th minute but they could not hold on. Marcus Rashford got the hosts level before they settled the game in the dying embers through Amad's effort on the counter-attack.

Liverpool are still fighting for the Premier League title as they sit joint-top of the table while they face Atalanta in the Europa League last eight - having already won the Carabao Cup. And just because they are out of the FA Cup, Klopp insists that his troops will not be impacted when they return after the international break.

Asked if the defeat could have a psychological impact, Klopp replied: "No. Wow, you lose a quarter-final in the FA Cup and if there was a mental drain it would be really difficult if we have to deal with human beings like that. We’ve played football for ages and you lose games – if that always leads to a mental state or situation where you need help... it’s just a normal thing. We all fail on a daily basis, maybe without even recognising it – we just get along with it. Today, if you don’t give all then it’s not mentally [draining], but you have to react on it and the rest is [something] we are used to unfortunately since we were kids that from time to time we lose a football game.

"I got the question already before, what kind of reaction I expect now? Nothing, they go to their countries and I hope they come back and have nothing [injuries] and then we think about Brighton when they come back and we know who can play again and that will be tricky enough.