Jurgen Klopp admitted he was baffled at times with Liverpool’s performance during the first half of their victory over Wolves.

The Reds maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 3-1 triumph at Molineux. Yet Liverpool were well below their best in the opening 45 minutes and were lucky to go into the interval just a goal behind, with Hwang Hee-chan on target for the home side.

Klopp introduced Luis Diaz for Alexis Mac Allister at the break, with Cody Gakpo equalising for Liverpool in the 55th minute. Andy Robertson put the Reds ahead with five minutes remaining before a Hugo Bueno own goal from Harvey Elliott’s shot in half-time delivered the visitors a fourth victory in five games.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Klopp felt that his side were significantly short of the standards required in the first period but was impressed by how they responded. The Liverpool manager said: “I thought in the first half, a couple of times: ‘WTF!’ So we were not ready first half, obviously, but Wolves did really well on top of that

“You could see in these situations when Neto walks into three players and we are not there, I know - I work with these boys seven, eight, nine weeks, some longer - I know when they can, they are. You saw with Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] and other players they didn’t have the legs today.

“But I know after a long time if you can get through the first half with a reasonable result and not being massively down, you can turn it. The team needed help and thankfully we could deliver help a little but with these kind of things. Completely different halves and you saw it. The same players in the first half looked a little bit rusty and in the second half, it looked much easier.

