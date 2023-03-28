Liverpool transfer news as the Reds are reportedly keen on Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool reportedly hold an interest in Florian Wirtz.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are one of several clubs are eying a move for the Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder. La Liga powerhouses Real Madrid and Barcelona have also been linked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wirtz spent the best of a year on the sidelines because of an anterior cruciate ligament injury before making a playing return in January. The 19-year-old has hit the ground running since his recovery, though, having recorded two goals and six assists in 14 appearances for Leverkusen this season.

In 2022, Wirtz finished behind only Jude Bellingham - Liverpool's number-one target ahead of the summer transfer window - in GOAL's NXGN rankings and is rated as one of the hottest prospects in world football.

Certainly, Kopites' excitement has been perked by a potential future swoop for Wirtz, although it is said that Leverkusen are 'convinced' he will stay until 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The five-cap Germany international is currently working under a Liverpool icon at Leverkusen. Xabi Alonso has been in charge of the Bundesliga for almost six months and made an impressive start. In his maiden managerial job, the former midfielder has registered 13 wins and four assists in 24 games to date as well as guiding Leverkusen into the Europa League quarter-finals.

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso speaks to Florian Wirtz. Picture: Chris Ricco/Getty Images

And Alonso, who won the Champions League with the Reds in 2005 during his playing days, has compared Wirtz's style of play of arguably the greatest-ever player in history - Lionel Messi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alonso said: "There are good players and there are players who look good on the pitch. The player who looks good does things that are nice, but not necessarily efficient.

"Why is Messi so good? Because he knows how and when to play simple passes. Messi says: 'You're in a better position? Here, there you have the ball!' It's not always about making the most brilliant move, but the best and smartest. Florian can do that. That's why he's so good."