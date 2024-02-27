Xabi Alonso. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Xabi Alonso is doing his best to put paid to speculation over his future. But in truth, the Spaniard will know any attempts made are an exercise in futility.

Not that he won't keep up such a mantra. As long as questions are asked about where he might be next season, Alonso will continue to insist his focus is on Bayer Leverkusen and their quest to win a maiden Bundesliga title.

Yet Alonso will only be too aware that he is coveted. He'll know that his managerial services are wanted given the impeccable job he's currently overseeing at Leverkusen. And he scarcely needs reminding that two of his former clubs are searching for a new boss in the summer transfer window.

It's been known for around a month, publicly anyway, that Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool at the end of the season. And last week, it was confirmed that Thomas Tuchel's time as Bayern Munich supremo will come to a conclusion.

The two European heavyweights are said to have placed Alonso at the top of their wish list. It's easy to see why. Bayern, the outfit Alonso ended his playing career at in 2017 after three years in Bavaria, are reportedly ready to offer him a lucrative package. The Mirror reports they're willing to pay him £20 million per year.

Taking the hot seat at the Allianz Arena is an intriguing proposition. Bayern are currently on track to surrender the Bundesliga title for the first time since 2013, having won the division in the previous 11 seasons. Julian Nagelsmann and now Tuchel will have spent a combined two years in charge. Having only scraped over the line to top the table last campaign, Bayern are foundering this term - they sit eight points behind Leverkusen, crashed out of the DFB-Pokal at the hands of second-tier side FC Saarbrücken and currently trail Lazio in the Champions League last 16 ahead of the second leg. It is evident there are issues at the Allianz. Alonso would likely have a major say in how to remedy them.

It would be the opposite scenario at Liverpool - the club where the former midfielder made his name. The Reds are newly-crowned Carabao Cup champions, while they top the Premier League ahead of Manchester City.

The biggest challenge would be filling Klopp's void. Since arriving on Merseyside in October 2015, he has transformed Liverpool back to the zenith domestically and on the continent. The Reds' status is far greater than Alonso's years between 2004-2009 despite being part of the historic Champions League triumph in his first season.

Yet there are more perks than consequences. Liverpool boast a squad filled with plenty of talented players still on an upward curve is what would be inherited. The finances of the club are in rude health. Anfield has been expanded to 61,000 and there state-of-the-art training ground in place.

What Alonso would also be the beneficiary of is a thriving academy. Sunday's Carabao Cup victory over Chelsea was verification of the magnificent work that has been conducted over the past few years by Klopp, Pep Lijnders, academy director Alex Inglethorpe and everyone else involved. Liverpool's youngster stepped up unbelievably against a Chelsea side who have spent more than £1 billion on players in less than two years.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Conor Bradley, Bobby Clark, James McConnell, Jarell Quansah and Jayden Danns all featured because of injury problems. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones could not because of injury, while Lewis Koumas and Trey Nyoni were left on the bench.

What's more, there are more out on loan who are highly rated. Tyler Morton is hoping he can help Hull City earn promotion to the Premier League while Owen Beck is impressing at Dundee. There will no doubt be more players in younger age groups in the academy who will make a similar step in the future.