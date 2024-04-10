Xabi Alonso admitted he has a desire to manager in the Premier League in the future.

Alonso has ruled himself out of succeeding Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool boss at the end of the season. The former Reds midfielder was considered the frontrunner to take over from Klopp. Alonso is carrying out a sterling job at Bayer Leverkusen as they’re on the cusp of winning their maiden Bundesliga title.

The German side also harbour ambitions of achieving Europa League glory this term and face West Ham United in the quarter-final first leg tomorrow night.

It came as somewhat of a surprise that Alonso decided to extend his stay at Leverkusen, having also been wanted by Bayern Munich. Speaking ahead of the clash against the Hammers at his pre-match press conference, the Spaniard revealed he’s in touch with Premier League coaches - and not ruled out a return to England in the future.

Alonso said: ”You never know, at the moment I have enough on my plate to think about. But I'm still young as a coach and for sure it's a nice one (thought).

“I speak regularly with some colleagues who coach in the Premier League and they know that each game is really tough to prepare and to play.

