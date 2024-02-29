Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has shared some incredible footage from the weekend's cup celebrations that will bring a smile to the face of any fan.

After Virgil van Dijk's late extra-time header secured a second EFL Cup victory for Jurgen Klopp and his side, the club tasted trophy success for the first time since winning the FA Cup in 2022, against the same opposition.

There were fantastic performances from Van Dijk, Wataru Endo, Caoimhin Kelleher and a crop of academy graduates and it was certainly a day to remember for Liverpool fans as their side earned their first silverware of the season. They remain in the mix to win the Europa League, Premier League and FA Cup and their victory over Southampton with a fully rotated side highlighted their ability to rely on their squad depth to win games.

Following the victory at Wembley, the celebrations were certainly wild as this trophy means a lot to the fans and Klopp, who will exit the club at the end of the season. Even if there are no more successes this campaign, he will depart with at least one trophy. However, during the celebrations on the famous turf Adrian captured a stunning moment between the squad and the fans, as both bellowed out the famous 'You'll Never Walk Alone' anthem.

Posting the video on X, the Spaniard wrote: 'I was searching on my phone gallery and suddenly this video appeared. I think you REDS are gonna enjoy... AUDIO ON!'.

Klopp called the achievement the 'most special trophy' he's ever won and was overjoyed following the win over Chelsea. “I loved it," he said. "It was a moment where everything that we see here today is so exceptional and we might not see again – and not because I’m on the sideline, but because these things don’t happen in football.

