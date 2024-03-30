Ruben Amorim. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim has insisted that he's focused on Sporting CP after becoming the frontrunner to succeed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager.

Xabi Alonso's decision to remain at Bayer Leverkusen for another season, having guided them to the verge of winning the Bundesliga title, means that the Reds must look elsewhere to replace Klopp at the end of the season.

Amorim, along with Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi, is on the shortlist to take over in the Anfield hot seat. The 39-year-old has spent the previous four years at Sporting. He's guided the club to three major trophies and they're on track to claim a second Portuguese title after a 2-1 win over Estrela Amadora.