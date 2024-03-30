'You'll see in the end' - Ruben Amorim breaks silence on next Liverpool manager links
Ruben Amorim has insisted that he's focused on Sporting CP after becoming the frontrunner to succeed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager.
Xabi Alonso's decision to remain at Bayer Leverkusen for another season, having guided them to the verge of winning the Bundesliga title, means that the Reds must look elsewhere to replace Klopp at the end of the season.
Amorim, along with Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi, is on the shortlist to take over in the Anfield hot seat. The 39-year-old has spent the previous four years at Sporting. He's guided the club to three major trophies and they're on track to claim a second Portuguese title after a 2-1 win over Estrela Amadora.
Amorim was asked about the speculation around him becoming Liverpool's next boss after the game. The ex-Benfica midfielder did not deny interest but claimed that he's 'very happy' at the José Alvalade Stadium. Via Portuguese newspaper Record, Amorim said: "Right now, I'm focused on Sporting. I'm very proud to be Sporting's coach. We're focused on winning titles. You'll see in the end. I have a contract and I'm very happy here. That's the most important thing, more than contracts, I'm very happy here. The focus is on beating Benfica in the Portuguese Cup."