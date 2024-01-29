Liverpool celebrations during victory over Norwich

Following Liverpool’s first game since the shock announcement that manager Jurgen Klopp will leave the club at the end of the season, we pick out five key takeaways from the Reds' 5-2 victory over Norwich City in the FA Cup.

Youngsters can handle big stage

Injuries have led to some of Liverpool’s young players being rushed into the first team. This match saw 20-year-old Northern Irish right-back Conor Bradley make his fifth start and seventh Liverpool appearance. He showed quick feet to assist Darwin Nunez to restore Liverpool's lead. He then sealed his 10/10 performance in added time, smashing in a cross for Ryan Gravenberch to score. In the first-half alone his numbers read 113 touches, 92% pass accuracy, 77/84 passes, five ground duels won, three key passes, three big chances created and two assists.

Jarrell Quansah and Conor Bradley celebrating Gravenberch's goal

We also saw the full debut of 19-year-old English midfielder James McConnell, who had only played a 16 minute cameo in Liverpool’s 2-1 loss the Royale Union SG in the Europa League. The youngster made his presence known early on, assisting Curtis Jones for the opener with a superb left footed cross.

Defender Jarell Quansah made yet another appearance. Playing along side experience defenders such as Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate will help him grow.

Ryan Gravenberch confidence boost

Gravenberch has taken time to adapt to life in Liverpool after arriving from Bayern Munich for £34.2 million in the summer. He capped his first full 90 minutes for the Reds with the final goal in the 5-2 win. The game was a frustrating one despite his strike, as he was out muscled for Norwich's first goal by centre-back Ben Gibson from a corner.

Ryan Gravenberch celebrates his 95th minute goal vs Norwich

However, the 21-year-old's stats against the Championship side read well: scoring once, creating two big chances, making two recoveries, three shots on target, winning 100% of his tackles, having a 100% successful dribbles and completed 86% of his passes.

Klopp's composure

Klopp was seen holding back the tears on the sideline after news broke he would be stepping down at the end of the season. But he did not let his his emotions get in the way of the job in hand and tried to avoid the cameras as much as he could. Even when Norwich equalised, to the shock of everyone, he was able to keep it cool.

Jurgen Klopp in the dugout vs Norwich

He bought back Trent Alexander-Arnold after the erstwhile defender missed the past three games through injury and his side were able to breeze past Norwich. He showed that emotions won't get in they way of his game plan.

Darwin Nunez flourishing

Nunez has shown he has an eye goal and a habit of scoring. The Uruguay striker has been criticised for the amount of chances he misses, but if you look at his numbers, they speak for themselves. In his first year at Liverpool he scored 15 times and bagged four assists in 42 appearances. This year, he already has 11 goals and 10 assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.

Darwin Nunez strike vs Norwich

In the first half, against Norwich, he had a 100% pass accuracy, 13 touches inside the opposition box, 10/10 passes completed, one shot off the woodwork and one goal. His ability to work with anyone in attack is something to be feared, whether that be Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo. Given the absence of injured Mo Salah for the next month Liverpool need someone to take that goalscoring role and he could be the man.

The return of Robertson, Trent and Szoboszlai

Just as things seemingly couldn’t get any worse for Norwich, Klopp saw this as the perfect chance to bring back Andy Robertson, who had been out since October with a shoulder injury. The left-back played 35 minutes and it' good to see him back with fellow full-back Kostas Tsimikas out injured with a broken collarbone.

Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander Arnold on the pitch vs Leeds

We also saw the return of star-man Alexander-Arnold, who had missed the last three games with a knee injury. He’ll no doubt get his job back at right-back, but will be keeping an eye on the progress of Conor Bradley.

Summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai also returned to action after missing the past four games with a hamstring injury. His return provided some much needed depth in midfield for Liverpool. He came on for 35 minutes and even secured himself an assist, putting in a corner for Virgil van Dijk to head in.