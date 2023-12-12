Your £485m Liverpool starting XI in 2024 if the transfer rumours are true
Liverpool could enter the transfer market in January to bolster their squad for a potential Premier League title run in
Liverpool find themselves top of the Premier League as the halfway point of the season approaches. The Reds have won all of their games at Anfield this term, with only Aston Villa also able to boost a 100 per cent record on home soil this campaign.
Jurgen Klopp's side are one point ahead of Arsenal following a dramatic 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. The Reds away form has been inconsistent but they have drawn at Manchester City and beaten Sheffield United and Palace in their last three outings away from Anfield to go top of the league.
The Reds have been dealt a blow in recent weeks with Joel Matip facing a long spell out with injury while midfielder Alexis Mac Allister picked up an injury at Sheffield United but it is unclear how long the World Cup winner will be out for.
Liverpool signed four new midfielders in the summer in a big overhaul but the Reds find themselves right in the title mix and they could re-enter the market when the window opens in January. Klopp's side have been linked with a handful of players ahead of the window opening - and here's how their starting XI could look if the transfers rumours prove true.