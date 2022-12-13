Liverpool transfer news as Zlatan Ibrahimovic gives his thoughts of Sofyan Amrabat.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes that Liverpool-linked Sofyan Amrabat has looked ‘really good’ at the World Cup.

Amrabat has been a key player in Morocco’s unexpected charge into the semi-finals of the tournament in Qatar. The Fiorentina midfielder has played in all five matches so far as they prepare to face holders France for a place in Sunday’s final.

Amrabat’s performances have led to Liverpool reportedly being interested in signing him - along with Tottenham and PSG among others.

And speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ibrahimovich - who has represented the some of best clubs in Europe including Barcelona, Juventus, Inter Milan, Manchester United, PSG and now AC Milan - saluted Amrabat’s performances on the greatest stage of them all.

“Anything is possible, football teaches that,” he said. “Things are happening that you didn’t expect. Look at Morocco at the World Cup: we didn’t expect it, Zlatan had said that Morocco was strong and that Amrabat was really good.”

Despite being 41, Ibrahimovich is still to retire. He helped Milan win the Serie A title last season, although he was forced to undergo knee surgery and hasn’t played this term.

It’s given the Sweden legend plenty of time to watch the rest of the action unfold in Serie A.

Napoli are the current leaders of the Italian league. And another player linked with Liverpool, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, has caught his eye.

“We are second at the moment,” Ibrahimovic added. Napoli are strong, Kvaratskhelia is the player who impressed me the most. But Juve are also coming back and Inter are in the running. We, however, are there.

“Plus, this is too particular a year with the winter break and the World Cup played in between, it will be a league more about condition and less about quality. And from my long experience of winning the Scudetto, I know that the second part of the season is always decisive.”