Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
4 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
9 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
9 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
11 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
12 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike

Every Premier League team’s most influential Instagram star and how much they can earn - gallery

Who are the league’s most influential players in terms of social media coverage?

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 17th Mar 2023, 12:40 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 17:08 GMT

We all know how popular the Premier League is in terms of a global audience and the huge pull the competition’s star players have around the world.

Social media is a huge part of that, and a tool for professional sportsmen, and women, to grow their individual brand and become a bigger star on and off the pitch.

With that in mind, we’ve decided to look at which individual players are the stand-out attractions on social media.

Analyses the Instagram followings of every player in the Premier League, conducted by online casino comparison site KingCasinoBonus, has revealed the most influential player from each team.

The player with the most followers was selected from each Premier League team, and their follower engagement rates and potential earnings from sponsored posts were also analysed.

Let’s get into it.

Salah has 57.3 million followers on Instagram and earns an estimated £156,858 per sponsored post.

1. Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

Salah has 57.3 million followers on Instagram and earns an estimated £156,858 per sponsored post.

Coutinho has 25.1 million followers on Instagram and earns an estimated £69,509 per sponsored post.

2. Philippe Coutinho - Aston Villa

Coutinho has 25.1 million followers on Instagram and earns an estimated £69,509 per sponsored post.

Haaland has 24.7 million followers on Instagram and earns an estimated £67,169 per sponsored post.

3. Erling Haaland - Manchester City

Haaland has 24.7 million followers on Instagram and earns an estimated £67,169 per sponsored post. Photo: Nick Potts

Richarlison has 21,700,000 followers on Instagram and earns an estimated £59,069 per sponsored post.

4. Richarlison - Tottenham Hotspur

Richarlison has 21,700,000 followers on Instagram and earns an estimated £59,069 per sponsored post. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Premier LeagueCristiano RonaldoSocial mediaSaudi ArabiaInstagram