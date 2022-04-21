Manchester City’s win over Brighton knocked the Reds off the top of the table and kept Pep Guaridola’s side as favourites to win the league while Everton’s chances of being relegated could be drastically reduced if Burnley fail to win against Southampton.

Liverpool were top of the Premier League for less than 24 hours with reigning champions Manchester City reclaiming top spot with a 3-0 win over mid-table Brighton.

Although Chelsea are still mathematically in contention, it’s a two horse race between the Reds and the Sky Blues with just one point separating them after each having played 32 fixtures.

It looks like it will go down to the wire and Pep Guardiola’s side remain favourites to retain their title.

At the other end of the table, Everton are still fighting against relegation to the EFL Championship and currently sit just four points above 18th placed Burnley.

The Clarets, who parted company with manager Sean Dyche earlier this week, can cut that gap to just one point with a win over Southampton but Frank Lampard’s side will have a game in hand once that match has been played.

The Lancashire side are currently odds on favourites to go down along with Watford and Norwich City but Everton still have some way to go to secure their own safety.

Here is how the Premier League table currently looks based on each teams odds of either winning the title, finishing in the top four, finishing in the top half or being relegated:

1. Manchester City Title win: 4/9

2. Liverpool Title win: 13/8

3. Chelsea Title win: 500/1 Top 4 finish: 1/50

4. Tottenham Hotspur Top 4 finish: 8/11