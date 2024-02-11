Liverpool and Everton have very different objectives this season , with the red half of Merseyside fighting for the Premier League title while the blue half face a battle just to stay in the division.

Jurgen Klopp's side retained their place at the top of the table with a comfortable 3-1 win at home to Burnley on Saturday, with goals coming from Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez. Everton, meanwhile, were unable to do their rivals a favour, losing 2-0 at Manchester City.

Both sides still have 14 games remaining to decide their fate but the pattern of their respective campaigns has already been set and Football Web Pages has analysed the data to predict the final outcome. See where Liverpool and Everton have been tipped to finish below.

1 . 20. Sheffield United 18 points (-55GD)

2 . 19. Burnley 18 points (-36GD)

3 . 18. Nottingham Forest 33 points