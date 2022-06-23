Here is where every Premier League club’s owner ranks from lowest to highest based on their net worth.

The 20 teams who will make up the Premier League for the 2022/23 season are set and the fixtures have been released.

Before the action gets started though there are still several weeks of the summer transfer window to go as head coaches and their backroom staff aim to strengthen their squads.

Teams like Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have already spent big with the Reds paying a whopping £85 million to secure Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard has a situation to sort out at Everton if they are to make the necessary improvements to avoid another relegation scrap.

Other clubs who are expected to be busy in the coming weeks include Manchester United and Newcastle United, the latter in their first summer transfer window since being taken over by the Saudi Arabia backed consortium.

Then there’s Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest who are coming up from the Championship and will surely have to splash the cash to give themselves the best possible chance of survival.

With that in mind, which clubs have the wealthiest owners and how do they compare to their division rivals?

Here we take a look at the owners of all 20 Premier League clubs and rank them by their net worth from lowest to highest:

1. 19th: Brentford Owner = Matthew Benham — rumoured net worth = £3million Photo: Steve Bardens

2. 19th: Bournemouth Owner = Maxim Demin family — rumoured net worth = £3million Photo: Mike Hewitt

3. 18th: Leeds United Owner = Andrea Radrizzani — rumoured net worth = £450million Photo: George Wood

4. 17th: Nottingham Forest Owner = Evangelos Marinakis — rumoured net worth = £510million Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY