How would each Merseyside team be affected if VAR wasn’t in operation?

With the 2022/23 Premier League entering its final chapter, there’s been plenty of incredible moments, as well as plenty of controversial moments that have had the football world divided.

VAR has been the topic of conversation almost on a weekly basis and each set of fans in the league will have felt aggrieved at one time or another across the season to date.

The table looks at all VAR decisions across the Premier League, and seeing how they might have affected the outcome of matches.

Essentially, we’re just looking at what might have happened if the video assistant didn’t exist and if the original decisions stood.

That being said, we’ve looked at what the table would be like without the interference of VAR to which clubs have been the winners and losers from the influence of the video referee.

1 . Arsenal Points 70 - +1 difference (No Position Change) Photo: Stuart MacFarlane

2 . Manchester City Points 64: +3 difference (No Position Change)

3 . Tottenham Hotspur Points 51: +2 difference (1 Position Up)

4 . Manchester United Points 49: -1 difference (1 Position Down) Photo: Catherine Ivill