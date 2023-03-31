Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
36 minutes ago Storm Mathis brings heavy rain and wind to UK as flood warnings issued
46 minutes ago Gwyneth Paltrow wins legal battle over ski crash - awarded $1 damages
19 hours ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
20 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
21 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update

Premier League table without VAR: six point swing for Liverpool, Everton position revealed - gallery

How would each Merseyside team be affected if VAR wasn’t in operation?

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 30th Mar 2023, 12:31 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 07:11 BST

With the 2022/23 Premier League entering its final chapter, there’s been plenty of incredible moments, as well as plenty of controversial moments that have had the football world divided.

VAR has been the topic of conversation almost on a weekly basis and each set of fans in the league will have felt aggrieved at one time or another across the season to date.

The table looks at all VAR decisions across the Premier League, and seeing how they might have affected the outcome of matches.

Essentially, we’re just looking at what might have happened if the video assistant didn’t exist and if the original decisions stood.

That being said, we’ve looked at what the table would be like without the interference of VAR to which clubs have been the winners and losers from the influence of the video referee.

Points 70 - +1 difference (No Position Change)

1. Arsenal

Points 70 - +1 difference (No Position Change) Photo: Stuart MacFarlane

Points 64: +3 difference (No Position Change)

2. Manchester City

Points 64: +3 difference (No Position Change)

Points 51: +2 difference (1 Position Up)

3. Tottenham Hotspur

Points 51: +2 difference (1 Position Up)

Points 49: -1 difference (1 Position Down)

4. Manchester United

Points 49: -1 difference (1 Position Down) Photo: Catherine Ivill

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Premier LeagueVAR