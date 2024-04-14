Sheffield Wednesday dropped one place in the Championship after drawing 1-1 at home to Stoke City on Saturday. Liam Palmer gave Danny Rohl's side a late lead just past the hour mark but Stoke quickly pulled one back via Luke Cundle and so spoils were shared at Hillsborough.

Wednesday have just three games remaining to try and keep themselves in the Championship and only one is at home, with play-off chasing West Brom the visitors later this month. The Owls will need every ounce of support from those inside the ground and can count themselves fortunate to be one of the league’s best-supported teams.

Hillsborough is among the country’s most iconic grounds and despite a disappointing season on the pitch, supporters have continued to pack it out. Below, The Star has taken a look at each Championship team’s average home attendance - see where Wednesday rank below.

1 . 24. Rotherham (New York Stadium) 10,665

2 . 23. Blackburn Rovers (Ewood Park) 15,050

3 . 22. Millwall (The Den) 16,377