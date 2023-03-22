Will the Reds make the top four and the Toffees avoid relegation?

Liverpool and Everton have been experienced underwhelming seasons to date, with Jurgen Klopp’s side well off-the-pace in the league and out of every cup competition, whilst the Toffees are battling relegation for a second successive season.

Having dismissed Frank Lampard mid-term, Everton turned to Sean Dyche and the former Burnley manager has begun to turn the tide, but his side remain in a relegation battle that sees just four points separate Crystal Palace in 12th and Southampton in 20th place.

For Liverpool, the push for top four is all that matters from here on out, as they square off against Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Brighton and Brentford in the European places.

With the international break in full swing, we’ve decided to see what fates the supercomputer at FiveThirtyEight has predicted for both Merseyside clubs from now until the end of the season.

Here’s how they predict the Premier League table will look come the end of May.

1 . Arsenal Predicted Finish: 1st - 87 Points - 56% chance of winning the Premier League

2 . Manchester City Predicted Finish: 2nd - 85 Points - 54% chance of winning the Premier League

3 . Manchester United Predicted Finish: 3rd - 71 Points - 74% chance of UCL Qualification

4 . Newcastle United Predicted Finish: 4th - 66 Points - 44% chance of UCL Qualification Photo: Naomi Baker