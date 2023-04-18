The Premier League saw some key results over the weekend, but how does that affect the Merseyside clubs’ potential final league positions?

With the Premier League fast approaching the climax of the season, every game is key as clubs clamour to end their campaign on a high.

For Everton and Liverpool, both teams find themselves in unwanted positions. Toffees face the risk of relegation whilst Jurgen Klopp’s side are on the verge of their worst-performing season for over five years.

However, Liverpool romped to a 6-1 victory at Leeds United on Monday night as they produced a brilliant attacking to end a five games winless run. Braces from Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota were complimented by goals from Cody Gakpo and Trent Alexander-Arnold in what was one of their biggest wins of the season.

After the game, Klopp reiterated that he wants to see the same passion from now until the end of the season as they hope to pull off the unimaginable and qualify for the Champions League.

“I just want us to play top football and win games and we’ll see where we end up,” Klopp said.

Meanwhile, Everton’s 3-1 defeat at home to Fulham means Sean Dyche’s side remain level on points with 18th-placed Nottingham Forest, staying out of the bottom courtesy of goal difference.

Only seven games remain for Dyche and his side to stave off the drop and their form has begun to falter once again with only win in their last five.

Following those result, we’ve decided to see how the latest fixtures have affected Everton and Liverpool’s final predicted league positions - thanks to FiveThirtyEight.

1 . Manchester City 88 Points - Premier League winner chances: 66%

2 . Arsenal 87 Points - Premier League winner chances: 34%

3 . Manchester United 73 Points - Champions League qualification chances: 88%

4 . Newcastle United 70 Points - Champions League qualification chances: 74%