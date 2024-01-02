Liverpool are among a number of Premier League teams who will lose first-team players for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations and Asia Cup.

Both international tournaments kick off in the next fortnight, with AFCON from January 13 to February 11 while the Asia Cup runs from January 12 to February 10. Players could miss as many as four league games if they progress to the final with their respective nations.

Liverpool currently sit top of the Premier League after Monday's 4-2 win at home to Newcastle and Jurgen Klopp looks set to lose some key players for what could be a crucial four-game period. But they are not the only team waving away first-team stars and title rivals will also be weakened over the next six weeks.

1 . Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) Representing Egypt at AFCON.

2 . Bertrand Traore (Aston Villa) Representing Burkina Faso at AFCON.

3 . Dango Ouattara (Bournemouth) Representing Burkina Faso at AFCON.