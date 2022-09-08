Tom Dean scores on his debut as Prescot Cables thrash Widnes

Widnes 0-3 Prescot Cables

Prescot Cables, Valerie Park

Cables cemented eighth spot in the NPL west division table after a comprehensive away victory over struggling Widnes.

The game was as good as over at half-time with the visitors leading 3-0 following a sparkling first-half display in which they were always the dominant force.

Neither were Widnes’ hopes of staging a comeback enhanced when they had Steve Rigby sent off in the 53 minute following a foul on man of the match Kyle Sambor.

The Peskey Bulls had a dream start in front of a 329-strong crowd, scoring through debutant Tom Dean after only five minutes and then Jack Goodwin added a second.

It was virtually one-way traffic and no surprise when Jame Foley grabbed a third as the interval approached.

There was little change in a goalless second half but Prescot were always in command of the situation and now will be looking for progress in the FA Trophy when they entertain Cleethorpes Town from the Northern Premier League division one east on Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

Teams

Widnes: Wheeler, Hatton, Bell, Hajdari, Burke, McCulloch, McMilan, Barrow, Daniels, Rigby, Salkeld,

Subs: Stephens, Glass, Wynne, Dowling.

Prescot: Allen, Cannon-Norn, Devine (M.), Devine (J.), Hollett, Dean, Hammill, Foley, Murphy, Goodwin, Sambor. Subs: Pritchard, Nugent (G.), Williams, Nugent (O.), Passant.