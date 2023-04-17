What Sean Dyche told 16-year-old defender who was in Everton squad against Fulham

Sean Dyche stressted that Everton’s players must handle the pressure of a Premier League relegation battle.

The Toffees are scrapping for their lives in successive seasons after narrowly avoiding the drop last term. A 3-1 loss to Fulham at Goodison Park left Everton above the bottom three only on goal difference - with Dyche lamenting how his troops’ heads dropped after the visitors took the lead for the second time after the interval.

With Amadou Onana (groin), Seamus Coleman, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (both hamstring), Andros Townsend (ACL), Abdoulaye Doucoure (suspension) and Ruben Vinagre all missing, Everton included 16-year-old left-back Ishe Samuels-Smith in his match-day squad.

Dyche revealed he told the teenager he’d learn what it’s like to deal with what comes with being a top-flight footballer. And the Everton supremo insists his players must learn from their Fulham loss ahead of seven final pivotal fixtures to avoid jettisoning into the Championship.

Dyche said: “That’s part of being a Premier League player. You have to deal with stress and pressure all of the time.

“Ishe, a young kid, is on the bench today and I said: ‘Brilliant day for you son because you’ll learn what it really is’. The good stuff always looks after itself. You’ve got a 16-year-old kid there looking at the game thinking: ‘Right what’s this all about’. That’s the reality and your growth really comes in these times because a good day virtually looks after itself.