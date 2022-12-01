15 photos of England’s training session ahead of Senegal clash

England are preparing to face Senegal in their World Cup last 16 clash this weekend. The Three Lions thrashed Wales on Tuesday to confirm their spot at the top of Group B.

Following Ben White’s exit from the squad to return home for ‘personal reasons’, Gareth Southgate has a 25-man squad to choose from, with no fresh injury concerns. James Maddison missed the first two group matches against Iran and USA with a knee problem but made the bench on Tuesday evening and has been spotted in training since.

It is unclear whether Southgate will stick with the eleven that comfortably beat Wales, though all the players look to be in high spirits - with Marcus Rashford looking especially pleased after his brace in Al Rayyan.

Ahead of England’s meeting with Senegal, we have 15 photos from the Three Lions’ latest training session - as well as a video of them in action.

1. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images Gareth Southgate Photo Sales

2. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images England squad Photo Sales

3. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images Jordan Henderson Photo Sales

4. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images Declan Rice Photo Sales