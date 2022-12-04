England ‘leaked’ XI to face Senegal: Calls made on Liverpool and Everton players.

England are back in World Cup action this evening against Senegal at the Al Bayt Stadium in the Round of 16. The Three Lions ended up winning their group and will be eager to keep their momentum going.

Gareth Southgate has a few selection decisions to make ahead of this one, especially after making a few changes last time out against Wales. They ended up winning 3-0 in their last clash courtesy of goals by Marcus Rashford (x2) and Phil Foden.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has been the number one throughout the tournament so far, with Conor Coady being used as a back-up option on the bench. As for Liverpool, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold both got minutes in the last game against Rob Page’s side.

Here is a ‘leaked’ England line-up based on various reports, including Sky Sports who claim Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka will be handed a start...

1. Jordan Pickford The Everton goalkeeper will keep his place between the sticks.

2. Kyle Walker He is back in the side after missing the first couple of games.

3. John Stones The Manchester City defender has played in every game so far in Qatar.

4. Harry Maguire He is impressing at the World Cup, despite his recent struggles at club level.