Rahman Osman’s England player ratings gallery after World Cup defeat against France

The Three Lions saw their World Cup dreams come crashing down with a defeat to the reigning champions.

It was cruel, there was frustration in abundance as England fell at the World Cup quarter-final stage with a narrow defeat against current world champions France.

Les Bleus went in front with a stunning strike from Aurelien Tchouameni but got themselves back into the game when Harry Kane converted from the penalty spot nine minutes into the second-half. The momentum seemed to be with Gareth Southgate’s side as they pressed forwards but they were punished for switching off as former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud headed the French back in front with 12 minutes remaining.

A foul on substitute Mason Mount gave Kane an opportunity to get England back on level-terms and make himself the senior men’s team’s all-time record goalscorer - but the Tottenham Hotspur striker sent his effort over the crossbar and that signalled the end of the World Cup dreams for Southgate’s men.

Here are Rahman Osman’s England player ratings after he witnessed the heartbreaking defeat in person.

GK: Jordan Pickford - 6 Picked a ball from his net without even having to touch it. His distribution was class and he urged the team on with so much urgency before producing a great save to keep England in it in the second-half.

RB: Kyle Walker - 7 Started really well against Mbappe and kept tracking back whenever his team were in trouble.

LB: Luke Shaw - 6.5 Tasked with the razor sharp Dembele and he held his own. Was an extra attacking outlet when the team was going forward.