Former St Helens, Salford, Wakefield and Hull KR prop dies aged 31

Adam Walker, who made nine first team appearances for St Helens during the 2017 season, has died at the tender age of 31.

The Bradford-born prop forward played for a host of Rugby League clubs, including Saints, Huddersfield Giants, Salford Red Devils, Hull KR, Wakefield Trinity, Swinton Lions, Barrow Raiders and latterly Leigh Centurions.

Walker joined St Helens ahead of the 2017 season but relocated back to his native Yorkshire before the end of that campaign, after signing a long-term deal with Wakefield Trinity.

However, a positive drug test saw him spend time out of the game before returning to the top level in impressive fashion in 2019.

Former Salford team-mate Jackson Hastings said: "Absolute horrible news. One of the best off loaders I’ve been lucky enough to play alongside.

