Four St Helens players named in 2022 Rugby League Dream Team
James Roby has been chosen for the elite team for the seventh time - putting him joint second on the all-time list.
James Roby has signed a one-year contract extension. Image: St Helens RFC
Veteran hooker James Roby, who recently announced he would be extending his stay at St Helens for a further 12 months, is one of four players from the club to be named in the 2022 Rugby League Dream Team.
It is the first time since 2018 that the 36-year-old international has been chosen for the elite team - his seventh appearance - and puts him joint second on the all-time list alongside ex team-mate Kerion Cunningham and Wigan pair, Andy Farrell and Sean O’Loughlin.
Roby is joined in the Dream Team by club colleagues Jack Welsby, Alex Walmsley, and Morgan Knowles.
Betfred Super League Dream Team: Jai Field (Wigan), Bevan French (Wigan), Shaun Kenny-Dowall (Hull KR), Tim Lafai (Salford), Kenny Sio (Salford), Jack Welsby (St Helens), Brodie Croft (Salford); Alex Walmsley (St Helens), James Roby (St Helens), Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds), Chris McQueen (Huddersfield), Liam Farrell (Wigan), Morgan Knowles (St Helens).