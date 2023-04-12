The highlight of the horse racing calendar is now just days away.

One of the most historic events in British sport is just days away as Aintree prepares to host the 2023 Grand National.

Some of horse racing’s most famous names have achieved success in the event, with the likes of Red Rum, Tiger Roll and L’Escargot all writing their names into the history books since it was first ran as the ‘Grand Liverpool Steeplechase’ way back in 1839.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Noble Yeats will head into this year’s National looking to replicate an emotional win in last year’s race as Sam Waley-Cohen guided the 50/1 shot home after seeing off the challenges of Any Second Now and Delta Work. With just days to go, LiverpoolWorld looks at the list of runners for this year’s Grand National.

Which horses are running in the 2023 Grand National?

A total of 85 horses were initially entered into this year’s Grand National, although that number has significantly decreased over the last month. Fifty remain just days before the race but that number will be dwindled down to the final 40 and the chosen jockeys should be confirmed on Thursday afternoon, just over 48 hours before the 2023 Grand National gets underway on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The horses race through The Chair in 2022 Grand National

A full and up-to-date list can be found below (with latest odds in brackets)

1. Corach Rambler (13/2) 2. Noble Yeats (8/1) 3. Delta Work (10/1) 4. Mr Incredible (14/1) 5. Gaillard Du Mensil (14/1) 6. Longhouse Poet (16/1) 7. Any Second Now (16/1) 8. Le Milos (16/1) 9. Our Power (20/1) 10. Galvin (20/1) 11. Ain’t That A Shame (22/1) 12. Vanillier (22/1) 13. The Big Dog (25/1) 14. Capodanno (25/1) 15. Lifetime Ambition (33/1) 16. The Big Breakaway (33/1) 17. Coko Beach (33/1) 18. Carefully Selected (40/1) 19. Velvet Elvis (40/1) 20. Gabbys Cross (50/1) 21. Roi Mage (50/1) 22. Mister Coffey (50/1) 23. Dunboyne (50/1) 24. Eva’s Oskar (66/1) 25. Back On The Lash (66/1) 26. Fury Road (66/1) 27. Minella Trump (66/1) 28. Fortescue (66/1) 29. Darasso (80/1) 30. Sam Brown (80/1) 31. Diol Ker (80/1) 32. Enjoy D’Allen (80/1) 33. Hill Sixteen (80/1) 34. Cloudy Glen (100/1) 35. Gevrey (100/1) 36. Punitive (100/1) 37. Francky Du Berlais (100/1) 38. Escaria Ten (100/1) 39. Secret Reprieve (100/1) 40. Darrens Hope (100/1) 41. Defi Bleu (100/1) 42. Milan Native (125/1) 43. Fakiera (125/1) 44. Mortal (150/1) 45. Captain Cattistock (150/1) 46. Born By The Sea (150/1) 47. A Wave Of The Sea (150/1) 48. Cape Gentleman (150/1) 49. Fantastikas (150/1) 50. Recite A Prayer (150/1)

Advertisement

Advertisement

All odds are correct at the time of publication.

Where and when can I watch the 2023 Grand National?