Watch the video for a full lowdown and favourites, handicaps, jockies, trainers and odds.

The 2022 Grand National Festival is now underway with crowds heading down to Aintree Racecourse the first time in two years, due to COVID restrictions.

The gates opened at around 11:15am on Thursday for the first day of the meeting, Ladies Day follows on Friday and the main Grand National steeplechase will be run on Saturday.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was run behind closed doors last year, when female jockey Rachael Blackmore took a historic victory on Minella Times.

Jockey Rachael Blackmore receives the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase trophy after winning on Minella Times in 2021. Photo: Tim Goode - Pool/Getty Images

Blackmore goes into the meeting off the back of her fine performance in claiming the Cheltenham Gold Cup on A Plus Tard last month and is high up among the bookies’ favourites for this year’s race.

However, there are several serious contenders to claim a win in the big race at Aintree - and we a look at SIX horses we feel can make an impact.