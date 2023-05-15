No-one is better qualified than Saints’ boss Paul Wellens in assessing the precious talent of his skipper, James Roby, who smashed Kel Coslett’s all-time club appearance record of 531 outings in a 26-12 victory over Salford Red Devils at the weekend.

After all, the St Helens-born pair shared a dressing room as players for a decade in which their hometown club swept the honours’ board and both were key components.

Wellens said: "James is the greatest player in Super League history and this is undeniable. He won the Man of Steel in 2007 and I reckon he has had 10 years better than that.

"It just gives an indication of how incredible he is. His brilliance has been almost normal over a 20-year period."

The hooker scrapped his retirement plans to play a final season in 2023, but long-time friend Wellens insists it will be his last.

He said: "My wife and I actually went out for dinner with the Robys the other weekend but at no point did I try to persuade him to carry on. I think his mind is focused and it’s a smart decision on his part. We want to send him off as a champion at the end of the year."

🏉 A former St Helens chairman and dyed-in-the-wool supporter, who played a major role in bringing Aussie legend Mal Meninga to Knowsley Road, has died at the age of 89.

One of John Clegg’s greatest achievements in his time in the St Helens hot seat was to persuade Meninga to spend the 1984-85 winter season in this country.

It proved a masterstroke at a time when Saints weren’t exactly the force they are today, leading to Meninga inspiring the club to victories in the Lancashire Cup Final against Wigan and Hull KR in the Premiership Final at Elland Road.