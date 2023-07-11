Tommy Makinson is congratulated on his try by Will Hopoate. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Saints have made two changes to their 21-man squad for Thursday night’s ‘summit meeting’ with Betfred Super League leaders Catalans Dragons at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Lewis Baxter and Tee Ritson step down from last week’s initial squad named for the successful trip to Warrington Wolves where the defending champions chalked up their eighth victory in nine outings.

Aussie Curtis Sironen could make his return to action after picking up a slight hamstring injury during the league game at Hull FC, while Dan Norman has returned following his two-week loan at Leigh Leopards, and featured in the Reserves 56-22 win over Warrington in the past week.

However, Joe Batchelor and Tommy Makinson remain on the sidelines suffering from hamstring problems.

Steve McNamara’s Dragons remain in pole position despite losing to lowly Huddersfield Giants on Saturday which cut their lead to just two points over second-placed Leigh Leopard and four ahead of The Red V, who have a game in hand on most rivals due to the World Club Challenge at the start of the year, and could keep the pressure building in the fight at the top with a win.