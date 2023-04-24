Keep your hands off our trophy! That was the defiant message from the St Helens Women’s RL team who cruised to a 76-0 victory over London Broncos in the capital city on Saturday.
The cup holders were in irresistible form as they progressed to the next stage of the Challenge Cup. England international winger Leah Burke led the onslaught with a five-try haul, while Amy Taylor landed 10 goals.
Saints beat Leeds Rhinos in the 2022 final at Elland Road to claim the trophy for the sixth time. This year’s final will be played at Wembley.
- London Broncos: Nicola Kennedy, Rosie Cairns, Rachel Humphreys, Siobhan Longdon-Hughes, Lauren Mueller, Katherine Wallis, Courtney Treco, Emily Hughes, Jessica Ingram, Susannah Neumann, Ellie Taylor, Kinesha Selby, Kathryn Salter.
- Interchanges: Iona McCusker, Jamie Blazejewski, Eleanor Hunt-Pain, Sophie Tacuchert.
- St Helens: Eboni Partington, Danielle McGifford, Luci McColm, Naomi Williams, Leah Burke, Zoe Harris, Amy Taylor, Shona Hoyle, Tara Jones, Darcy Stott, Alyx Bridge, Emily Rudge, Chantelle Crowl.
- Tries: Leah Burke (4, 14, 33, 67, 70), Luci McColm (8, 43), Tara Jones (19, 22), Meg Williams (52), Emily Rudge (54), Chantelle Crowl (57), Darcy Stott (59), Zoe Harris (61). Goals: Taylor (10).
- Conversions: Amy Taylor (10 from 14)
- HT: 0-32
- FT: 0-76