The cup holders were in irresistible form as they won 76-0 in the capital.

Keep your hands off our trophy! That was the defiant message from the St Helens Women’s RL team who cruised to a 76-0 victory over London Broncos in the capital city on Saturday.

The cup holders were in irresistible form as they progressed to the next stage of the Challenge Cup. England international winger Leah Burke led the onslaught with a five-try haul, while Amy Taylor landed 10 goals.

Saints beat Leeds Rhinos in the 2022 final at Elland Road to claim the trophy for the sixth time. This year’s final will be played at Wembley.