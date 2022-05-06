Three players return from injury and another two from suspension.

The Challenge Cup semi-finalists and Women’s Challenge Cup finalists.

Key half back Jonny Lomax and flying winger Regan Grace are included in Saints’ squad ahead of Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final against Wigan Warriors at Elland Road, Leeds.

Lomax was a doubt after leaving the field early against Salford last Friday with a bicep problem, but head coach Kristian Woolf said he was ‘coming along really well,’ and an 11-hour decision will be made on whether both he and Welsh international Grace make the starting line.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grace has only featured in one match this season - a Challenge Cup victory at Whitehaven - due to a hamstring injury.

Curtis Sironen and Konrad Hurrell also return after serving their bans. Jake Wingfield is another to feature again after recovering from a slight shoulder injury picked up against Castleford.

Sam Royle, Danny Hill and Jumah Sambou drop out.

Read More St Helens sweat on fitness of duo ahead Challenge Cup semi-final against Wigan Warriors

St Helens squad: 1. Jack Welsby, 2. Tommy Makinson, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Regan Grace, 6. Jonny Lomax, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Matty Lees, 11. Sione Mata’utia, 12. Joe Batchelor, 13, Morgan Knowles, 14. Joey Lussick, 15. LMS, 16. Curtis Sironen, 17. Agnatius Paasi, 18. Kyle Amor, 19. Jake Wingfield, 21. Josh Simm, 22. Ben Davies, 23. Konrad Hurrell, 24. Dan Norman.