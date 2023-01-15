The St Helens ace of the oche added another title to his list of honours.

Michael Smith holds aloft the Bahrain Open trophy.

Success breeds success ... just ask mighty Michael Smith. From being unable to lift a major TV darts title, the 32-year-old St Helens lad is now riding on a crest of wave and is undisputed king of the oche.

The last few months have been like a dream come true - the Bully Boy claiming the USA Masters, the Grand Slam, the world title, global No.1, and last but not least the first-ever Bahrain Open on Friday night.

Smith and his rival in the final, former world champion Gerwyn Price, were both on a winning streak and this was evident in the way they started, sharing the opening four legs.

The local lad then moved up a gear and posted legs of 11 and 13 to roar into a commanding 7-3 lead, but Price was far from finished and cut the deficit to 7-6 before Smith crossed the winning line by sinking double five.

He said: “My performance was far from perfect, but I have got to take my chances when they come along and manage to do so.