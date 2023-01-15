Register
‘I had to dig deep’ - Michael Smith triumphs in first Bahrain Darts Masters to continue winning streak

The St Helens ace of the oche added another title to his list of honours.

By John Yates
5 minutes ago
<p>Michael Smith holds aloft the Bahrain Open trophy.</p>

Success breeds success ... just ask mighty Michael Smith. From being unable to lift a major TV darts title, the 32-year-old St Helens lad is now riding on a crest of wave and is undisputed king of the oche.

The last few months have been like a dream come true - the Bully Boy claiming the USA Masters, the Grand Slam, the world title, global No.1, and last but not least the first-ever Bahrain Open on Friday night.

Smith and his rival in the final, former world champion Gerwyn Price, were both on a winning streak and this was evident in the way they started, sharing the opening four legs.

The local lad then moved up a gear and posted legs of 11 and 13 to roar into a commanding 7-3 lead, but Price was far from finished and cut the deficit to 7-6 before Smith crossed the winning line by sinking double five.

He said: “My performance was far from perfect, but I have got to take my chances when they come along and manage to do so.

“I had to dig deep to beat Gerwyn but I have to take the rough with the smooth.”Next up is the Nordic Masters which will be staged on January 20-21 at Forum Copenhagen.