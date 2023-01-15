Success breeds success ... just ask mighty Michael Smith. From being unable to lift a major TV darts title, the 32-year-old St Helens lad is now riding on a crest of wave and is undisputed king of the oche.
The last few months have been like a dream come true - the Bully Boy claiming the USA Masters, the Grand Slam, the world title, global No.1, and last but not least the first-ever Bahrain Open on Friday night.
Advertisement
Smith and his rival in the final, former world champion Gerwyn Price, were both on a winning streak and this was evident in the way they started, sharing the opening four legs.
The local lad then moved up a gear and posted legs of 11 and 13 to roar into a commanding 7-3 lead, but Price was far from finished and cut the deficit to 7-6 before Smith crossed the winning line by sinking double five.
He said: “My performance was far from perfect, but I have got to take my chances when they come along and manage to do so.
“I had to dig deep to beat Gerwyn but I have to take the rough with the smooth.”Next up is the Nordic Masters which will be staged on January 20-21 at Forum Copenhagen.