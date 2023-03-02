Sean Dyche’s side fell to a heavy 4-0 defeat at the Emirates, but one issue stood out.

Everton succumbed to the league leaders last night as Mikel Arteta’s side ran out convincing 4-0 winners at the Emirates Stadium, but the loss confirmed one inescapeable midfield truth.

Whilst there’s no shame in losing to Arsenal this season, who’ve been brilliant all season long, there will be major frustrations from the fans and the manager as to how they managed to give away two quickfire goals so close to half-time after holding the North London side to virtually zero openings in the first 40 minutes.

However, whilst the first goal can be picked apart, the second goal is what let Everton down. Or more specifically, Idrissa Gueye letting Everton down.

Having got the better of Martin Odegaard, all he had to do was play a simple ball to Jordan Pickford, but he took far too long on the ball and was tackled by Bukayo Saka, who’s intervention played in Gabriel Martinelli who fired them two goals ahead.

Unfortunately, the game was lost here and a similar incident occurred last week; Gueye was deemed to have fouled John McGinn in the box as it allowed Aston Villa to take the lead before then securing a 2-0 win late on.

He also was at fault for a disaterous backpass against Brighton earlier this season and these continual errors have snuck into Gueye’s game since his return from Paris Saint-Germain. He was once a ball-winning machine who’s stats were only bettered by a prime N’Golo Kante, but those days seem long gone.

With Everton not boasting an abundance of midfield options, there isn’t a lot Dyche can do. Abdoulaye Doucoure operates best as a midfield ball-winner, who’s allowed to use his size and physicality to win tackles and carry the ball out, whilst Amadou Onana has obvious attacking gifts that require him more freedom in midfield.

Plus, the only deep defensive midfield option on the bench is Tom Davies, who’s failed to ever warrant a starting place since his time in the first-team. This means that Gueye is likely to continue by virtue of being the only player who’s a natural in that number six position.

Doucoure on his own or with Onana could work with Iwobi just ahead of them, but it remains to be seen if Dyche will take him out of the team as a result.