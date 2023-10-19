Incredible statistic proves Mohamed Salah is one of Liverpool's best ever players

The Liverpool forward has an incredible across six seasons at the club.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has broken countless records during his six seasons at the club, but his best statistic may have just been revealed.

Since arriving from Roma in 2017, he has rarely failed to deliver and he has averaged an astonishing 31 goals a season for the last six seasons (not counting the start of the 2023/24 campaign) and he has been Jurgen Klopp's star man.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £34m fee paid to sign him from Serie A looks like a complete bargain now and he is currently on fire at the start of this season with six goals and four assists already.

Part of a hugely successful and attacking side under Klopp, Salah was part of a tremendous trio that could stand up to any attacking front three in Premier Leaguehistory with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino - as the trio wreaked havoc in England and in Europe.

However, Salah was the driving force. WhoScored has revealed that since the 31-year-old arrived at the club he has scored or assisted 41% of their total goals (204). Liverpool have amassed a total of 497 Premier League goals during that time which makes the figure all the more sensational.

Despite reports of interest from Saudi Arabia on deadline day in the summer window and additional reports that the Saudi Pro League will return next summer, Salah is contracted until 2025 and is still performing at peak levels in his early 30s.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Physically, he's as well-kept as any other player and there's no reason why can't continue to score plenty of goals across the coming years. A move to the Middle East seems like a waste, especially given how many records he could still achieve.