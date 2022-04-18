Curtis Sironen, Kyle Amor and Josh Simm returns to Saints’ 21-man squad for the Easter Monday game.

Lewis Dodd limped off in the Good Friday derby against Wigan.

Influential scrum half Lewis Dodd will miss Easter Monday’s game at Huddersfield after limping off during the Good Friday derby against Wigan.

He is one of three changes in coach Kristian Woolf’s squad as they bid to hold onto top spot in the Betred Super League.

Curtis Sironen picked up a one game ban after his sin-binning against Catalans, but he returns to the 21-man squad as well as Kyle Amor and Josh Simm.

The trio replace Will Hopoate who missed the derby day victory due to a slight injury picked up earlier in the week, while Dodd hobbled off mid-way through the second half of the Good Friday victory with Woolf expected to give a further update on him later this week.

Morgan Knowles is the other absentee after he failed his head injury assessment (HIA) in the Wigan game so the concussion protocols rules him out. Regan Grace and Sione Mata’utia are also still missing through injury.

Konrad Hurrell is free to play, but he will miss the next two Saints games against Castleford on Friday followed by Salford back at home the following week after picking up a two match suspension.