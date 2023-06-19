Injuries and controversy mar St Helens’ Challenge Cup win at Hull FC

Saints lost two of their most experienced players and the hosts had a man sent off.

Jack Welsby celebrates with Curtis Sironen after scoring a try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Red-hot favourites St Helens moved into the semi-final stages of the iconic Rugby League Challenge Cup competition at Hull FC on Saturday in a tie which had almost as many twists and turns as a country lane, particularly during a frenetic and controversial opening 40 minutes.

Paul Wellens’ side - unbeaten in their previous five matches - looked to be on course for a comfortable passage into the last four when establishing an early 8-0 lead but underdogs Hull snarled back to roar in front, only for the visitors to restore parity at 12-12 by half-time.

The scoreline at this stage was arguably a fair reflection on the first-half in which both teams enjoyed moments of superiority but as the players headed for the dressing rooms at the interval Hull’s Josh Griffin had what would be best described as a rush of blood to the head, earning a yellow card for disputing an earlier decision of referee Chris Kendall and when he continued his argument with the match official, he was given his marching orders.