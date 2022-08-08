St Helens are still struggling on the injury front ahead of Sunday’s trip to Hull FC.

Jack Walker celebrates Josh Simm's try. (Picture: SWPix.com)

⭕ St Helens have been forced to recall Josh Simm from his loan spell at Hull FC after utility back Dan Hill picked up a shoulder injury in the Betfred Super League victory over Castleford Tigers at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday.

It’s another blow to the club who are still struggling on the injury front ahead of Sunday’s trip to Hull FC but at least Sione Mata’utia will return to the squad after serving a three-match suspension.

Last week Saints recalled Sam Royle from a loan spell at Hull KR to help strengthen the injury-hit squad.

⭕ Hands-off our trophy! That’s the defiant message from St Helens Women after their 30-22 victory over fellow title rivals Leeds Rhinos at Headingley on Sunday.

The defending champions, currently lying third in group 1 of the competition, were more than a match for second-in-the-table Leeds in this battle of the big guns.

Derek Harman’s girls recovered from conceding an early try from Tasha Gaines to establish a commanding lead with touchdowns from Rachael Woosey, Amy Hardcastle and Leah Burke.

Adaoha Akwiwu pulled one back for the Rhinos to make it 16-10 at the break but Saints made the game safe as Paige Travis and Emily Rudge went over.