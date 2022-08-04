The 22-year-old will be part of the squad for Sunday’s televised match against the Castleford Tigers.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Royle captained a young St Helens side at Castleford Tigers earlier this year. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Sam Royle has been recalled from a loan spell at Hull KR to help strengthen injury-hit St Helens - and will be among the 21-man squad which will be named on Friday ahead of Sunday’s televised home match against the Castleford Tigers.

Ironically, the 22-year-old second row forward returns to the Totally Wicked Stadium for the same reason that he left on a temporary basis - to help the Robins who are also struggling to get bodies on the playing pitch.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head coach Kristian Woolf said: "Unfortunately, we had to bring him back because we, too, needed cover of our own. He had only been at Hull three weeks but will have returned a better player for the experience."

Woolf added: "Everyone at Craven Park, including coach Danny McGuire, was more than happy with what Sam brought to the club and while we would have liked him to stay longer, we needed every base covered ourselves and had to call him back.’’