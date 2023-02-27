Saints’ starlet Jack Welsby has escaped punishment following his high tackle on Jack Broadbent during the champions 24-6 victory over Castleford Tigers at the Mend-a-Hose Jungle on Sunday.
The hosts were awarded a penalty try by referee Liam Moore after Broadbent was caught by the Saints full-back midway through the second half.
The Match Review Panel subsequently determined that no further action was required against Welsby, leaving him free to line up in his side’s home opener against Leeds on Friday night.
Welsby, who scored the World Club Challenge winner’s opening try at Castleford, also played down any thought of a move to the NRL at this early stage of his career.
"I am just keeping my nose down at the moment," he told Channel 4 in a post-match interview.
The 21-year-old, who is under contract at the Totally Wicked Stadium until the end of 2025, insisted he was quite happy at St Helens.
He said: "A move is something I’ve not really thought about and all I’m focused on is playing Rugby League and see what happens."