Jamie Carragher backs Liverpool to deliver a knockout success when it hosts first ever World Boxing Championships in September 2025

Liverpool Football Club legend, Jamie Carragher, has backed his home City to deliver a knockout success when the first-ever World Boxing Championships get underway at the M&S Bank Arena, 4-14 September 2025.

The historic event, which will see more than 500 of the world’s top boxers from over 60 countries compete in Olympic-style boxing, is the first time ever that the men and women’s world championships have been part of the same event.

It will be biggest boxing competition ever held in Great Britain and the former Reds defender, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports and CBS Sports, has backed World Boxing’s decision to host this historic event in Liverpool.

Speaking after one of his regular training sessions at Rotunda ABC in Kirkdale, Carragher said: “Liverpool is the perfect place to host the first World Boxing Championships because we have a great history of boxers in this City.

“We all like to fight and there is a huge passion in this City for sport in general, but especially for boxing.

“I love boxing because you grow-up with it in Liverpool, so it’s either boxing or football, or you can mix the two. Other sports don’t really come close.”

A number of boxers from Liverpool are in contention to be selected (by GB Boxing, which runs the Olympic boxing programme) to compete at this September’s World Boxing Championships and follow in the footsteps of previous men and women from the City that have won medals at global Olympic-style boxing championships.

They include Peter McGrail (bronze, 2017 world championships), Natasha Jonas (bronze, 2011 world championships), Antony Fowler (bronze, 2013 world championships) and David Price (bronze, 2008 Olympic Games).

On Liverpool’s tradition of producing top class boxers, Carragher added: “Liverpool is a great City for producing boxers because we’ve all got a bit of fight in us.

“Whether you get in the boxing ring or you are just going to the boxing gym, we’ve all got a bit of something about us, a bit of character. We don’t like to be bullied and we stand-up for ourselves and that all bodes well in the boxing game.”

For the latest news and information about the World Boxing Championships 2025, including tickets, the draw and boxers taking part, sign-up NOW at www.worldboxingliverpool.com.

Tickets are on sale and prices start at £15 for Adults and £5 for Concessions (U16, OAPs, Students and those in receipt of benefits). A “buy 10, get one free” offer is available for group bookings