St Helens team-mate Leah Burke grabbed a hat-trick in the 42-4 victory at the Rugby League World Cup.

St Helens skipper Jodie Cunningham emerged from the England dressing room after their 42-4 victory over tough-as-teak Papua New Guinea at Headingley on Wednesday night sporting ‘the spoils of war.’

The England international ended the hosts final group game of the Rugby League World Cup displaying a black and blue left eye but picked up the player of the match accolade as compensation, completing 39 tackles and doing much of the team’s donkey work.

She must, however, have been given a run for her money by St Helens team-mates Leah Burke who grabbed a hat-trick (24, 46 and 64 mins) and two-try Amy Hardcastle (28 and 77 mins).

A third St Helens player Vicky Whitfield also crossed the whitewash - her first England try - and shows why coach Craig Richards picked a plethora of local players in his squad.

He said: "We knew the game would not be fancy at times - and it wasn’t - but what pleased me most was that the girls stayed connected and managed to win in a different way than in the two previous group fixtures."

England’s Jodie Cunningham sports a shiner against Papua New Guinea. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

