Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host

Joey Lussick leaves St Helens after agreeing deal with NRL club

The Australian has played his last game for Saints.

By John Yates
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 11:09 BST
Joey Lussick of St Helens in action. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty ImagesJoey Lussick of St Helens in action. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
Joey Lussick of St Helens in action. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

St Helens hooker Joey Lussick will return to his native Australia after agreeing a deal with an NRL club that comes into immediate effect.

Head coach Paul Wellens made the announcement following Saints’ Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Leigh Leopards and he leaves with the  full blessing for everyone at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Saints have been working on a suitable replacement for Lussick to join the squad and details on this player will be confirmed in due course.

Most Popular

In his time at the Totally Wicked Stadium, Lussick helped the Red V secure the League Leaders’ Shield and the Super League title at Old Trafford in his first season, and earlier this year was part of the team that made history by beating Penrith Panthers to win the World Club Challenge.

Despite having the rest of this and next season to run on his contract, the 27-year-old now returns home to Australia to join an NRL club. Lussick leaves St Helens having made 52 match appearances, scoring 11 tries and kicking seven goals.

The fee for the one-time Salford Red Devils, Manly, Warringah Sea Eagles and Parramatta Eels player has not been disclosed.

Related topics:St HelensNRLAustralia