Joey Lussick leaves St Helens after agreeing deal with NRL club

The Australian has played his last game for Saints.

St Helens hooker Joey Lussick will return to his native Australia after agreeing a deal with an NRL club that comes into immediate effect.

Head coach Paul Wellens made the announcement following Saints’ Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Leigh Leopards and he leaves with the full blessing for everyone at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Saints have been working on a suitable replacement for Lussick to join the squad and details on this player will be confirmed in due course.

In his time at the Totally Wicked Stadium, Lussick helped the Red V secure the League Leaders’ Shield and the Super League title at Old Trafford in his first season, and earlier this year was part of the team that made history by beating Penrith Panthers to win the World Club Challenge.

Despite having the rest of this and next season to run on his contract, the 27-year-old now returns home to Australia to join an NRL club. Lussick leaves St Helens having made 52 match appearances, scoring 11 tries and kicking seven goals.