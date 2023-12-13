Katarina Johnson-Thompson shortlisted for BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award
Liverpool's own Katarina Johnson-Thompson will go up against five other contenders, including Mary Earps and Rory McIlroy.
Six contenders for the award have been named in total, and athlete Katarina will be up against cricketer Stewart Broad, jockey Frankie Dettori, footballer Mary Earps, wheelchair tennis player Alfie Hewett and golfer Rory McIlroy for the prestigious award.
The 30-year-old was born in and trained in Liverpool, and did ballet as a child before switching to athletics.
She was only 19 when she competed in the 2012 London Olympics, and earlier this year became Heptathlon World Champion for a second year in a row after taking the crown for a second time in Budapest.
The public will be able to vote for their favourite nominees during the show, which will be broadcast on BBC One next Tuesday (December 19).
The event - the 70th such award ceremony - will be hosted by Gary Lineker, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott, and will celebrate the past 12 months of sporting achievement.
According to Sky News, Mary Earps - goalkeeper for the Lionesses - is the bookmakers favourite to win the award following England's success at the FIFA Women's World Cup. Earps has already been awarded a Premier League Golden Glove and was named England Woman Player of the Year for 2023.