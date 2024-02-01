Kurtis 'The Pink Panther' Campbell: The next Scouse fighter you need to know

Luke 'The Pink Panther' Campell in action

FCCMMA 37 is back in Merseyside on 9 March and will take place at Liverpool Olympia.

And of the city's most exciting prospects Kurtis ‘The Pink Panther’ Campbell is on the card. He is undefeated at 3-0 and is already raising eye brows across the scene. He makes his return to action against Nicolae Pirogan who has a 4-2 record.

The 21-year-old is definitely one to watch out for and has even been described on UFC’s Fight Pass’ Fighters to watch in 2024 as 'one of the most exciting fighters on the continent of Europe'. His confidence is something to be admired and is something we rarely see in the top levels, even in the UFC ranks.

Fighting at 145lbs he won his first two fights by knock-out before securing his first decision win as a pro in his third fight. His second win came by liver kick, something you don’t see very often in MMA and is skill hard to perfect.

Campbell's last bout was supposed to be his toughest to date, when he came up against undefeated 5-0 Israeli fighter Sean Pero. Pero was hand picked by the 'The Pink Panther' himself due his undefeated record and eagerness to only fight the best. He passed the test, winning the fight with ease

He has power in 'all eight limbs' - punching, kicking and elbowing effectively with both left and right.

He’s already caught the eyes of UFC brass with commentator John Gooden giving high praise to the young lad, praising him for 'having it everywhere, having great pedigree, a great mind set and oozing confidence'.

Managing director of FCCMMA Adam Teh told LiverpoolWorld: "Kurtis is the hottest rising MMA prospect coming out of Liverpool. He was a triple weight champion as an amateur, is now 3-0 as a professional and is undefeated in his last 10 fights. He was listed on UFC Fight Pass Fighters to Watch 2024 and will be making his fourth walk to the FCC cage on 9 March, at The Olympia in Liverpool, where he will face another tough test in Nicolae Pirogan."

Campbell has bigger ambitions than just becoming a UFC fighter, he said that once his time is done in MMA he wants the name Kurtis Campbell to be synonymous with mixed martial arts.

Campbell is likely to make the jump to UFC if he remains undefeated. The city of Liverpool is pumping out big name talent all the time and Campbell is the latest. His self belief is something UFC president Dana White will love.