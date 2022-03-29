Leeds Rhino’s hooker Brad Dwyer set to miss St Helens clash

Dwyer has been handed his second ban of the season by the RL Disciplinary Panel.

Brad Dwyer, of Leeds Rhinos. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

It never rains but it pours as far as struggling Leeds Rhinos are concerned with the West Yorkshire club suffering a further blow ahead of Friday’s Betfred Super League home game against St Helens.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hooker Brad Dwyer was handed his second ban of the season by the RL Disciplinary Panel on Monday after spending 10 minutes in the sin-binning for a tripping offence during the club’s 40-16 Betfred Challenge Cup mauling against Castleford Tigers at Headingley on Saturday.