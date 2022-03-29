Leeds Rhino’s hooker Brad Dwyer set to miss St Helens clash

Brad Dwyer, of Leeds Rhinos. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images
It never rains but it pours as far as struggling Leeds Rhinos are concerned with the West Yorkshire club suffering a further blow ahead of Friday’s Betfred Super League home game against St Helens.
Hooker Brad Dwyer was handed his second ban of the season by the RL Disciplinary Panel on Monday after spending 10 minutes in the sin-binning for a tripping offence during the club’s 40-16 Betfred Challenge Cup mauling against Castleford Tigers at Headingley on Saturday.
Dwyer, who was suspended for a late tackle in the Loiners’ first league match of the season, will now miss the eagerly anticipated showdown with the defending champions which will be screened live by Sky TV, kick-off 8pm.